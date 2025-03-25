Rajab Butt hit with Blasphemy Case under PECA Act amid outrage

LAHORE – YouTuber and internet sensation Rajab Butt continues to make headlines for all wrong reasons and this time it’s a new perfume dubbed ‘295’ which landed him in trouble.

A case registered against Rajab Butt under Prevention of Electronic Crimes PECA Act at the Nishter Colony police station, includes charges related to offending public sentiments and causing emotional harm, as his recent perfume launch sparked backlash due to its title which resembles to sections of blasphemy law.

According to the FIR, Rajab Butt’s new perfume led to strong reactions across various circles, with some criticizing his marketing approach and promotional tactics.

According to the FIR, a citizen alleged that Rajab insulted religious sentiments and dented sanctity of Pakistan’s blasphemy laws. The complainant claims that Rajab Butt is promoting indecency and negatively influencing the younger generation.

He also made controversial remarks in clip about blasphemy charges faced by his mentor Sidhu Moose Wala, and himself. He also mentioned launching perfume under the name “295,” which sparked widespread criticism.

Raja Butt Blasphemy Case

This is not first time Rajab Butt has faced legal trouble. Earlier, he was arrested by Lahore Police for possessing an unlicensed Kalashnikov and a baby lion, which were discovered during a joint raid by the police and the Wildlife Department.

Butt was subsequently released on bail but remains under scrutiny. This latest incident adds to a series of controversies surrounding Rajab Butt, known for his bold and often provocative social media content.