Grand Health Alliance protests against ‘outsourcing’ of BHUs, RHUs in Punjab

LAHORE –  The Grand Health Alliance on Tuesday staged a protest against the Punjab government for deciding to outsource Basic Health Units (BHUs) and Rural Health Centers (RHUs) across the province.

A large number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff took out the rally at Mall road, in front of Punjab Assembly, and chanted slogans against the Punjab government and health authorities.

There were workers of Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn, Child Health & Nutrition Program (IRMNCH) among the protests who also raised voice for their rights. They chanted slogans against the Punjab government and blocked the traffic on the Mall road, causing serious trouble to the commuters. They also later marched towards Punjab Primary Health department to record their protests

“We have no choice except to protest against the Punjab government,” said a protestor, adding that she had come from Sheikhupura along with many others for their rights.

She said, “This government has deprived us of our jobs. They are outsourcing BHUs and RHUs,”.

Another protestor, from IRMNCH, said that they had been associated with the department for the last 14 years. He said that they just wanted that their jobs should be regularized.

A banner carried by the women protestors said, “Outsourcing of BHUs and RHUs by the Punjab government is not acceptable,”.

The members of the Grand Health Alliance and IRMNCH staged the protests for their rights many times before but they are still protesting.

Web Desk Staff

