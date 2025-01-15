More trouble for Rajab Butt for ‘insulting religious sentiments in YouTube content’

KARACHI – Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt continues to remain in a bad light and in a recent development, the internet sensation faced police case for insulting religious sentiment in one of his vlogs.

Police in Karachi lodged a case against Rajab Butt at Hyderi Police Station over allegations of offending religious sentiments. The complaint was registered under the directive of a local court, accusing the YouTuber of violating Islamic values.

The complainant’s lawyer apprised the court, after hearing the arguments, instructing police to file a case and take stern action against the controversial content creator. The case was lodged with the intent to send a strong message to others, discouraging of sharing sensitive content that disrespects Islamic principles.

The case against YouTuber shocked his fans and it also divided the internet, with some praising the move to end such triggering content.

Earlier, Additional District and Sessions Judge Central issued notices to YouTuber for allegedly disrespecting prayer. The action was taken after a petition was filed by Advocate Riyaz Ali Solangi, who argued that Ranjab Butt’s actions insulted Islamic practice of prayer, causing offense to Muslims.

The same YouTuber was detained by cops and Wildlife Department for illegally keeping a lion cub and displaying firearms at his home in Chuhng. Butt received cub as a wedding gift, but landed in trouble for filing charges under wildlife protection laws.