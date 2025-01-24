Lahore court awards punishment to Rajab Butt in lion cub case

LAHORE – A Judicial Magistrate in Lahore awarded punishment to YouTuber Rajab Butt for illegally keeping a lion cub.

The judge has sentenced him to community service for the period of one year. A wildlife officer had filed a complaint against him while the YouTuber has admitted to unlawfully possessing the lion cub.

According to the court’s decision, Butt will provide community service under the supervision of an officer for one year. In his 5-minute vlog, he will also discuss animal rights, the court said, adding that the content will be uploaded in the first week of each month with the permission of the officer.

The court has also directed the Wildlife Department to provide Rajab Butt with all relevant materials regarding animal protection. The decision further stated that if the probation officer requires Rajab Butt to appear in person, he will be obligated to attend.

TikToker Rajab Butt, in his statement, acknowledged his wrongdoing, saying, “I was not aware that wild animals cannot be accepted as gifts. I now understand that keeping wild animals in such circumstances is inappropriate. I regret my actions. As a social media influencer, I should create positive content. I was not authorized to keep the lion cub, and by doing so, I set a wrong example. Realizing my mistake, I will voluntarily provide community service through my social media platforms and spread a positive message about the rights of wild animals.”