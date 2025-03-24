AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Gold Price crosses Rs318,000 per tola mark in Pakistan amid global surge

KARACHI – Gold rates continue to climb higher in Pakistan, with per tola rates touching the Rs318,000 mark on the first day of the week.

Data shared by Sarafa Association shows the price of gold crossing $5 per ounce, in the global market reaching $3027. Per tola gold increased by Rs600 to Rs318,600 while 10 grams rates moved up by Rs515, bringing it to Rs273,148 in the local market.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Change New Price
Gold (per tola) +Rs 600 Rs 318,600
Gold (per 10 grams) +Rs 515 Rs 273,148

Gold Rates in Pakistan This Week

Dates Price
21-March Rs318,800
20-March Rs320,800
19-March Rs319,000
18-March Rs317,350
17-March Rs314,800
15-March Rs313,700
14-March Rs314,000

This increase reflects the continued demand for gold globally, with investors seeking stability amid fluctuating economic conditions.

The rise in gold prices has had a noticeable impact on consumers and jewelers, with many keeping a close eye on future trends in the precious metal market.

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 24 March, 2025

