AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

UHS declares MBBS second professional result

Mbbs Bds Admissions Stopped In Pakistan On Court Orders Check Full Details Here
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the MBBS second professional annual examinations 2024 on Monday.

A total of 5,425 candidates from 45 medical colleges appeared for the exams, out of which 4,687 passed, while 728 failed. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent.

Muhammad Hassaan Imtiaz of Aziz Fatima Medical College, Faisalabad, secured the first position with 826 marks out of 900. Asad Ali from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical College, Lahore, claimed second place with 817 marks, while Amna Mufti, also from Aziz Fatima Medical College, Faisalabad, stood third with 804 marks.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the complete results are available on the university’s official website.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Rajab Butt breaks silence on ‘295’ Perfume backlash amid outrage

  • Featured, Pakistan

Significant rains predicted in Pakistan from March 25

  • Pakistan

Top military honors conferred on Officers for their Service to Pakistan; Full List here

  • Pakistan

Big increase in Traffic Fines, Taxes proposed for THESE Vehicles in Punjab; full details here

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer