UHS declares MBBS second professional result

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences (UHS) announced the result of the MBBS second professional annual examinations 2024 on Monday.

A total of 5,425 candidates from 45 medical colleges appeared for the exams, out of which 4,687 passed, while 728 failed. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent.

Muhammad Hassaan Imtiaz of Aziz Fatima Medical College, Faisalabad, secured the first position with 826 marks out of 900. Asad Ali from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Medical College, Lahore, claimed second place with 817 marks, while Amna Mufti, also from Aziz Fatima Medical College, Faisalabad, stood third with 804 marks.

According to a UHS spokesperson, the complete results are available on the university’s official website.