Rains of varying intensities likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, parts of Sindh

KARACHI – Rains of varying intensities are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad and parts of Sindh on Monday night.

Per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these weather conditions, rains and gusty winds are likely in Mithi, Tharparker, Nagar Parker, Islamkot and surroundings on Monday night. Partly cloudy weather with light rain/drizzle may occur in Karachi and Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

Karachi’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 38-40°C on Tuesday and 37-39°C on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature will likely remain between 39-41°C on Tuesday and 38-40°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed in Karachi most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours. However, rains occurred at isolated places in eastern Sindh.

Rainfall (mm): Mithi 15

Tando Jam, Nawabshah and Hyderabad 39 remained the hottest places in Sindh where the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 48 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 38°C. Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.