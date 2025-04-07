Revive sports legacy

THERE was a time when Pakistan was known for its dominance in sports like hockey, squash, cricket, snooker and boxing.

However, over the years, we have witnessed a steady decline in our sports performance.

This decline has left many wondering where it all went wrong and whether Pakistan can ever return to its former glory in the sporting arena.

In this context, the Punjab government’s decision to launch its first-ever Talent Hunt Programme for young athletes is an encouraging step in the right direction.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this initiative aims to identify and promote young talent across the province, offering them the platform to showcase their abilities.

This is a crucial move, as the youth represents the future of any nation and providing them with opportunities to thrive in sports can help restore Pakistan’s lost sporting prestige.

The Talent Hunt Programme’s emphasis on equal support for women athletes is particularly noteworthy.

Women have often been underrepresented in sports and this inclusive approach will open doors for young women to break through barriers and shine in various sporting disciplines.

While the provincial government’s initiative is commendable, the scope of this programme should not be confined to Punjab alone.

What is urgently needed is a similar initiative at the national level.

A nationwide Talent Hunt Programme could provide a more comprehensive approach to identifying and nurturing young talent, ensuring that no promising athlete is overlooked.

However, to ensure the success of such a programme, significant reforms are needed within sports associations and federations.

The lack of effective leadership, corruption and mismanagement within many of these organizations has hindered the progress of sports.

A prime example of this is the sorry state of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

To rectify this, there is an urgent need to revamp or restructure sports associations and federations.

These bodies must be held accountable for their performance and ensure that resources are directed towards developing talent and improving the infrastructure required to foster athletic excellence.

This could be achieved by appointing competent leaders with a proven track record in sports management and by ensuring greater transparency and accountability in the handling of funds.

Sports serve as a platform to project a positive image.

A strong sporting culture can unite a nation, instill discipline in the youth and showcase the country’s potential on the international stage.