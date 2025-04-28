Punjab’s bullet train

THE announcement by the Punjab Government to launch the country’s first-ever bullet train project between Lahore and Rawalpindi is a landmark initiative.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz deserves commendation for introducing such forward-thinking projects that prioritise public convenience.

Set to drastically reduce travel time between the two cities from five to six hours to just 2 hours and 20 minutes, this high-speed rail project promises to transform the way people commute, offering a modern and efficient alternative to the traditional rail system.

The Lahore-Rawalpindi route is one of the busiest in the country, especially during weekends.

The introduction of the bullet train will thus make commuting much more convenient for the thousands of people who regularly undertake this journey.

This project will not only save time but also reduce the hassle and discomfort that passengers currently face on the traditional rail system.

However, the bullet train initiative is just the first step in a much-needed overhaul of Pakistan’s railways.

The country’s rail infrastructure is in dire need of modernization and the introduction of a bullet train can serve as a catalyst for broader reforms in the sector.

While the announcement has generated significant excitement, it remains to be seen whether the bullet train will be operated on the existing track or if a separate, high-speed rail corridor will be constructed.

The current railway network is outdated and the existing tracks may not be suitable to handle the demands of high-speed trains.

A project of upgradation of ML-1 had been envisaged with the cooperation of China and this needs to be accelerated to avoid further delays.

Not only will this facilitate smoother intercity travel, but it will also play a vital role in boosting trade and commerce.

The rail network can serve as a vital link for the country’s trade routes, especially as we look to improve connectivity with Central Asian states.

By investing in high-speed rail, we can strengthen our position as a key player in regional trade and further integrate with neighbouring economies.