United against hegemonic policies

PAKISTAN and China on Sunday reaffirmed their resolve to uphold regional peace and stability as the clouds of wars are hovering over South Asia following the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The development came as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and briefed him on the current regional situation.

The Pahalgam attack, which is widely believed to be a false flag operation by Indian intelligence agencies, is being used to malign both Pakistan and the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people.

India, which has a track record of sponsoring terrorist activities against neighbours and beyond, is engaged in a venomous propaganda campaign against Pakistan and there are also apprehensions New Delhi might embark upon the suicidal path of pushing the region to the war.

In this backdrop, Pakistani leadership is contacting leaders of important countries to brief them on the latest situation.

This diplomatic push is producing the desired results as evident from the outcome of Dar-Wang Yi conversation as the two countries agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

In another significant development, Iran has expressed its readiness to help de-escalate tension between Pakistan and India.

During telephonic talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan sought peace in the region and that if Iran wishes to play a role in this regard, Islamabad would welcome it.

Diplomatic moves as well as offer to cooperate in a fair and neutral probe of the Pahalgam incident prove Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and this offensive should continue to expose real designs of India.