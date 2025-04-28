Survival requires strength: Not wishful thinking

NOTHING beats the feeling of being safe.

Humans have always struggled to provide security for themselves and their loved ones.

Ensuring human safety has always been paramount.

Initially, humanity’s Stone Age existence was dominated by the fear of tribal attacks.

Their battles were fought to safeguard themselves and their tribes.

Population growth accelerated, leading to increased societal formation and a greater sense of security for humans.

Nations today claim to be democratic, civilized societies that respect rights and responsibilities.

The societies we inhabit today are built upon social contracts.

Justice, fairness, transparency and the rule of law underpin the social contract’s globally acknowledged importance.

These principles are relevant both within and beyond state borders and impact our global community.

The modern world, however, paints a different picture.

Today, major world powers pursue their national interests.

Likewise, in developing nations, the powerful elite routinely violate the social contract by exploiting the poor with impunity.

Weakness and poverty make the world a perilous place.

Let’s point out some obvious ways social contract is abused these days.

The world’s inaction in the face of Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians is appalling.

Does our world operate under a system of law and order based on established social contract principles?

The world’s leading powers meant to safeguard global peace, are conspicuously silent, as the Security Council’s failure to act shows.

Can we consider our world safe?

Absolutely not.

As the world watches, the UN appears unable to act against the repeated human rights abuses in Palestine.

The story of Kashmir’s people is much the same.

They’ve endured the Indian army’s brutal treatment.

Since 1947, Kashmiris have been enduring injustice and atrocities from the Indian armed forces following the deceitful and unlawful capture of Jammu & Kashmir by the Indian Army.

A peaceful resolution to the issue is still awaited, as demanded by the Kashmiris.

Likewise, the Ukrainian people’s destiny is controlled by Russia and America.

Ukrainians have no voice in their future.

The world is unforgiving to the weak and vulnerable.

The supposedly liberal modern era has demonstrably not created a safer world.

Ironically, self-proclaimed global democratic leaders have historically endangered the world, leaving the vulnerable increasingly exposed.

Humans’ relentless pursuit of resources, wealth and power leads to cruelty.

This results in leaders prioritizing self-interest over human life.

The world’s powerful exploit the weak to satisfy their selfish desires and gain benefits.

A secure world is a fantasy; it’s unrealistic.

We can only achieve security by building secure states with systems that eliminate insecurity for their citizens.

The world’s liberal order’s failure to create a better world is evident in current global events and human rights violations.

Islam offers the finest model for peace.

The Madina state ensured safety, security and respect for all, regardless of religious affiliation.

Accountability is best embodied in Islamic governance.

Islam prioritizes social justice and equal opportunity.

Regardless of social status, Islam grants equal value to everyone.

Islam prioritizes those who act for the good of humankind and refrain from causing harm as the most excellent.

To safeguard the world, global adoption of these values is necessary now.

Throughout history, the world has been ruled by the mighty.

History is replete with instances of powerful nations subjugating weaker ones, sometimes for centuries.

Global stability is threatened as powerful, aggressive nations leverage technology, economics and politics, disregarding human rights and echoing past mistakes.

With post-World War II institutions struggling to protect human rights and stop violations worldwide, the future of the world appears grim.

Believing that society guarantees justice is no longer realistic.

Colonist tendencies have long overshadowed the ideal of a just world.

Achieving widespread power in tech, finance and global politics is the sole path to safeguarding ourselves and our nation.

Modern alliances are built on reciprocity.

This also necessitates a balance of power and influence.

Before the world transitions into an era of exploitation driven by power and resources, we must solidify our nation’s foundations.

Fragile societies collapse and disintegrate even before facing the imminent threat.

Countries with strong internal fortitude can resist external pressures from states trying to advance their interests.

In this era of changing global power dynamics, Pakistan needs to actively work to secure its people’s future against the challenges of a difficult world.

This needs leaders to be wise and committed to the national cause.

A strong and undefeated response to real-world threats requires empowered citizens, robust social structures and well-educated youth.

We can accept it or not, but wisdom says this.

Regional and global challenges impact Pakistan, as they do all countries.

Pakistan urgently requires a policy overhaul focused on human development to foster societal unity.

Technology and innovation are crucial for national progress.

To survive regional threats, we must make a decision to become invincible against emerging challenges.

And the world needs to understand that only through a just global order, rooted in shared values and mutual respect, can humanity move toward lasting safety.

This is crucial; otherwise, history will repeat, impacting every nation in due time.

Exploitation and insecurity are growing worldwide.

Nations with strong defences, innovative populations and unity can successfully navigate modern challenges and threats.

Now’s the moment to contemplate deeply and strive to fortify our nation, ensuring maximum economic, political and social security.

Failure to fulfil this responsibility will subject our generation to the world’s harshness; this we will not tolerate.

To protect our land and people, we must grow stronger while upholding our commitment to peace.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.

based in Sargodha. ([email protected])