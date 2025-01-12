Punjab to provide all necessary facilities to farmers to enhance production, increase exports

CM Maryam sets deadline for providing tractors, seeds to farmers

Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb presided over a meeting on Sunday to review the progress of different ministries and their affiliated organisations in Punjab.

Addressing participants of the meeting, Maryam Aurangzeb said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed to provide 10,000 tractors and 2,000 super seeds to farmers till February 25, 2025.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Planning and Development Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Asif Tufail, and other relevant secretaries.

The participants of the meeting reviewed progress on various projects announced by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the last six months.

The meeting decided to expedite and expand the provision of a free solar panel scheme. The meeting directed to complete the installation of solar panels in government buildings by June 2025.

Senior Provincial Minister directed to launch an exemplary agriculture programme in Punjab for restore and promote citrus fruits.

He said that the Punjab government will provide all necessary facilities to farmers to enhance production and increase exports.

The meeting decided to allocate Rs 6 billion extra funds for promotion of solar systems in the province while work on electricity generation through garbage will be completed soon.

The meeting reviewed progress on the installation of solar panels at the Punjab Assembly and Punjab Institute of Cardiology, including provincial government departments.

He said that farmers of the province already obtained 5,000 Kissan Cards, while research work will be concluded through universities.

Maryam Aurangzeb informed the participants that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had already been directed to complete the “Garments Centre” project by March this year.

The senior minister said that an industrial park and technology park will be established in Narowal on an area of 300 acres of land and a technology university in Kasur. She further directed to complete feasibility reports of both projects.

The senior minister was informed that Rs 28 billion has already been spent on different projects in agriculture. At least 4,599 tractors were handed over to farmers under the Green Tractor Scheme.

During the first phase, free super seeds were provided to farmers of Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Lahore divisions.

Out of 28 schemes, work on 20 schemes has already started, while 9 new schemes were also introduced in the agriculture sector.

Out of 30 schemes in the energy sector, work on 24 schemes has already started, while six new schemes were launched.

Addressing the participants, Maryam Aurangzeb said that due to agriculture and industrial revolution, the Nawaz Sharif dream is turning into reality with the help of

Almighty Allah.