Omani Rial to Pak rupee unchanged today – 29 April 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan remained steady as it stood at Rs727.4 while the selling rate at Rs735.9 on Tuesday, April 29, in open market.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

OMR to PKR Today Rate

The Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs727.4 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs727,400 in Pakistani currency.

Oman is the third largest employer of Pakistani nationals in GCC region after Saudi Arabia and the UAE and there are 360,000 Pakistanis working in Oman.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that Pakistani remittances surged to an all-time high of $4.1 billion in March 2025, marking the first time that monthly inflows have hit above the $4 billion milestone.

A 37.3% year-on-year increase from March 2024 and a 29.8% month-on-month rise compared to February 2025 have been represented by this historic inflow.

On the other hand, UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee rate stood at Rs76.52 on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, amid ongoing tariff war among leading economies.

The selling rate for the AED in Pakistan also registered gains as it is available for Rs77.05 in local currency market.