Punjab Schools reopen early as students back in Classes from August 18

ISLAMABAD – Punjab government announced that schools will reopen earlier than expected for Class 9/10 students, overturning its earlier decision to extend summer holidays.

Classes for 9th and 10th graders, O Level and A Level students, and Intermediate (FA/FSc) students will now resume on Monday, August 18, in contrast to the previous decision of September 1.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed the decision comes after consultations with experts, who stressed the importance of restarting higher classes early to prevent academic disruption.

Punjab Summer Vacations 2025

Meanwhile, younger students from grades 1 to 8 will continue their summer break and return on September 1.

Category Date 9th & 10th Grade Reopening August 18, 2025 1st to 8th Grade Classes September 1, 2025

The directive applies to all public and private schools across the province, with authorities ensuring that schools follow strict heatwave safety measures, including adequate drinking water, ventilation, and adjusted school hours.

The earlier extension of summer vacations had been imposed due to rising temperatures and concerns for student safety. However, the early reopening for senior classes is being hailed as a move to safeguard academic progress amid ongoing extreme weather conditions.