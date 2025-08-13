Ambassador of Japan extends heartfelt greetings to Pakistan on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Government and people of Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

In video message, Ambassador Akamatsu said, “Dear friends in Pakistan, I offer my sincere congratulations on your Independence Day. Japan stands with you in support of a strong and prosperous Pakistan. Wishing everyone a joyful Independence Day. Long Live the friendship between Japan and Pakistan.”

As part of the celebrations, Japanese and Pakistani staff at the Embassy came together to sing the iconic national song “Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan,” demonstrating their solidarity and joy alongside Pakistanis celebrating this historic day.

This gesture highlights the enduring bond and cooperation between Japan and Pakistan, reflecting a continued commitment to friendship and collaboration.