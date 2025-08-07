Punjab extends Summer Holidays in Schools Until August 31, 2025

LAHORE — Exciting news for students as summer holidays in schools across the province have been extended until August 31 in wake of hot and muggy weather conditions.

Schools in Lahore and parts of Pakistan, which were scheduled to reopen earlier, will now resume classes from September 1, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed.

The decision was made after considering the current climatic situation in Punjab, aiming to provide relief to students and staff during the intense heat. Earlier, the education ministry was in consultations regarding the possible extension of summer vacations.

Punjab Summer Holidays News

Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said, Summer holidays in Punjab’s schools were about to end, but after careful review of the weather, we have extended the break to August 31. Schools will reopen from September 1.

Parents and students are advised to prepare accordingly for the revised academic calendar.

Single shift schools in Lahore start at 7:30 am and finish at 1:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, with an earlier closing time of 11:30 am on Fridays.

Double shift schools have a morning shift from 7:30 am to 1:00 pm Monday to Thursday, ending at 11:30 am on Fridays, while evening shift runs from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Monday through Thursday and from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Fridays.