‘Weather is No Excuse,’ Punjab’s ex-Education Minister on Prolonged Summer Vacations

LAHORE – Punjab’s decision to extend summer vacations in schools until September 1 stirred controversy among education stakeholders. As Education Department announced that all schools across the province will remain closed longer than originally planned, with reopening now scheduled for September 1 instead of August 14.

The extension explained by Punjab’s Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan, is response to ongoing severe heatwave affecting the region. While acknowledging that prolonged break may disrupt students’ learning, the minister stressed that protecting children’s health and safety remains the government’s top priority.

The decision garnered criticism from ex-Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas, who opposed it. Speaking on social media platform X, Raas said students have already been out of school since June 1, and further delays will severely impact their ability to complete the academic syllabus on time.

He rejected weather as reason and urged authorities to reconsider closure. All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association also opposed the extension of summer break for juniors.

Officials noted that private schools in Islamabad reopened on August 4, while schools in other provinces are following their usual schedules, calling on Punjab education authorities to revise their decision.

Meanwhile, parents and teachers also remain concerned about balance between students’ educational progress and their safety during this muggy weather.