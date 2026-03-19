Punjab on High Alert; Three-tier security plan for Eid ul Fitr prayers

KARACHI – Authorities in Punjab have placed police and district administrations on high alert, rolling out an extensive and tightly coordinated security plan to ensure foolproof arrangements for Eid ul Fitr prayers across Punjab.

A robust three-layer security system has been activated at all major mosques, imambargahs, and Eid prayer grounds. Security personnel have been deployed in large numbers, with enhanced surveillance measures already in full swing.

Authorities have installed CCTV cameras at walk-through gates and enforced strict metal detector screenings, ensuring that every individual entering prayer venues is thoroughly checked.

To minimize risks, parking has been shifted to safe distances away from worship sites. Meanwhile, combing and search operations are being conducted in and around religious places to preempt any potential threats. Security has also been significantly tightened at hotels, restaurants, Eid bazaars, and other crowded public spaces, reflecting concerns over possible vulnerabilities during the festive period.

Officials are maintaining strict surveillance over banned organisations and individuals listed in the Fourth Schedule, signaling intensified monitoring of suspected elements. A comprehensive traffic management plan has been implemented to control vehicle flow around places of worship. In addition, display and carrying of weapons has been strictly prohibited, with checkpoints established at all major city entry and exit points as well as interprovincial borders to monitor movement.

Senior administrative and police officials including Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, RPOs, HPOs, DPOs, and the CCP Lahore have been directed to personally supervise and ensure full execution of the security measures.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have carried out an extensive crackdown across the province. A total of 1,650 intelligence-based operations were conducted, including in Lahore, during which 12,711 individuals were questioned and 576 criminals were arrested. Authorities recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives, including over 2.5 kilograms of explosives, 12 detonators, four Kalashnikov rifles, and 37 feet of safety fuse wire, reportedly seized from anti-state elements.

In parallel, 9,134 combing operations were executed across Punjab. These large-scale operations led to the screening of more than 309,000 individuals, resulting in the detention of 1,595 criminals and suspects, underscoring the scale of the ongoing security drive.