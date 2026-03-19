Pakistan to celebrate Eidul Fitr 2026 on Saturday as Shawwal 1447 Moon not sighted

ISLAMABAD – Eid Ul Fitr 2026 will be celebrated in Pakistan on March 21 Saturday, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee confirmed as Shawwal moon was not sighted.

The declaration was made on Thursday by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad during a press conference in Islamabad. He stated that despite nationwide efforts and the collection of reports from various regions, no authentic or verifiable testimony confirming the sighting of the moon was received.

According to Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad, the committee carefully reviewed all available evidence before reaching a unanimous decision. “No credible witness accounts of the moon being sighted were presented,” he noted, adding that the decision to mark Eid on May 3 was taken with full consensus among committee members.

The announcement brings clarity to the public after widespread anticipation regarding the possible sighting of the Shawwal moon. With the moon remaining unseen, authorities have confirmed the completion of the lunar month and finalized the Eidul Fitr holiday date.

The decision is expected to guide Eid celebrations across the country, as citizens prepare to mark the religious festival on the newly confirmed date.

Eid Moon Sighting in Pakistan

A crucial meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is underway in the federal capital to determine the sighting of the Shawwal moon, with the final announcement on Eid-ul-Fitr expected after thorough review of testimonies from across the country.

The session, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, includes participation from officials of the Pakistan Meteorological Department and other relevant institutions. Despite high anticipation, thick cloud cover over Islamabad has significantly hampered visibility, casting serious doubt on the possibility of a successful moon sighting.

Simultaneously, parallel sessions are being conducted nationwide. In Lahore, the provincial committee is convening at the Auqaf building, while zonal committees in Quetta, Karachi, and Peshawar are actively gathering and assessing moon sighting reports from their respective regions.

According to official data from SUPARCO, the new moon was born at 6:23 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2026. By sunset, its age will be approximately 12 hours and 41 minutes—well below the threshold generally required for it to be visible to the naked eye.

Meteorological experts have further reinforced the unlikelihood of sighting, noting that the moon’s age across Pakistan remains under 13 hours on the 29th of Ramadan. Visibility typically requires a minimum of 18 to 20 hours. In addition, the time gap between sunset and moonset is expected to remain limited—around 26 minutes in Karachi and 30 minutes in Peshawar—far short of the roughly 40-minute minimum needed for reliable observation.

Given these scientific and atmospheric constraints, authorities have indicated that the Shawwal moon is highly unlikely to be sighted today. As a result, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on Saturday, March 21, 2026, with clearer chances of moon visibility on the evening of March 20.

Earlier projections from both SUPARCO and the Meteorological Department had already suggested the possibility of a 30-day Ramadan this year due to unfavorable lunar observation conditions.

Adding an international dimension to the development, Saudi Arabia has also reported no sighting of the Shawwal moon and will celebrate Eid on Friday, while Afghanistan has already begun Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations today, highlighting differing regional outcomes in moon sighting decisions.