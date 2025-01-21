Punjab Matric annual exams format changed from academic year 2025

LAHORE – The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board has announced a change in format of examination of two subjects for matriculation, starting from the new academic year 2025.

It has increased the total marks of Islamic Studies and Pak Studies to 100 as previously there were 50 marks each.

The Punjab Text Book Board (PTBB) has published the new syllabus in textbooks of both subjects under the new marks policy.

Official said that a 100-mark exam of Islamic Studies will be taken in the ninth class, while students will take a 100-mark exam of Pakistan Studies in matriculation.

The board has sent a letter to all schools, directing them to follow the new policy and prepare the students for 100-mark exams for both subjects.

The process of printing books for both subjects has also been initiated according to the new curriculum.

3 New Groups Announced for Matriculation

The Punjab board has also announced 3 new groups for matriculation students beyond Matric Science and Matric Arts.

The students will have the options to also selection Health Sciences, Agriculture-Science or Fashion Designing groups.

The students will select a group from the 9th class to the academic session of 2025. The School Education Department, in this connection has also released the subject list of the new groups.