Whatsapp Introduces Powerful New Privacy Feature For Users

WhatsApp has rolled out an impressive new privacy feature that is sure to appeal to the users.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has announced the launch of a feature called Advanced Chat Privacy, aimed at enhancing the security of your conversations.

With this feature, you can prevent others from exporting your chats or automatically saving the photos and videos you send.

Additionally, the feature allows you to stop your friends from mentioning Meta AI in messages or asking it questions within a chat.

The new Advanced Privacy Setting will apply to both one-on-one and group chats.

Once enabled, no one in a one-on-one or group chat will be able to export the full chat history outside of WhatsApp.

Similarly, the images and videos you send will no longer be automatically saved to the galleries of other participants’ devices.

However, the users will still be able to take and save screenshots of individual messages—for now.

WhatsApp has stated that the Advanced Chat Privacy feature will continue to evolve, and in the near future, even taking screenshots may be restricted.

According to the company, this feature will be especially useful in group chats where members may not know each other personally but are discussing sensitive topics.

How to use feature:

Using the feature is very simple.

Just open a chat, tap the chat name at the top, and select the Advanced Chat Privacy option.

When this setting is enabled in a group chat, all members would receive a notification informing them that Advanced Chat Privacy has been turned on.

The feature will gradually roll out to the users over the coming months.