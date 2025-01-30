Islamabad, Pakistan weather; rains, snowfall expected in upper parts

ISLAMABAD – Rains with snowfall over the hills are expected in parts of Pakistan on Thursday night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a shallow westerly wave prevails over upper parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, cold and dry weather is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and most parts of Pakistan and extremely cold in hilly areas on Thursday night and Friday.

Partly cloudy weather with light rain/light snowfall is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 05-07°C on Friday and 06-08°C on Saturday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 07-09°C on Friday and 08-10°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country and very cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, light rain/light snowfall occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

Rainfall (mm):

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Upper Dir 11, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Kakul 02, Saidu Sharif, Mardan 01

Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 03

Snowfall (Inches): Kalam 04, Malam Jabba 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan where the temperature dropped 09°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Skardu was recorded at -96°C, Kalam and Gupis at -05°C, and Bagrote, Parachinar, Malam Jabba, Astore and Kalat at -03°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 04°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 39 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, minimum temperature was recorded at 06°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 32 per cent.