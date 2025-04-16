Sindh’s water rights: A matter of national unity

PAKISTAN’S strength lies in the unity of its provinces, each contributing uniquely to the federation.

But unity is built on mutual respect and fairness.

At a time when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are already dealing with serious challenges—security concerns, economic instability and political grievances—it is baffling that the federal government is choosing to reopen the highly controversial issue of the Kalabagh Dam.

Why ignite a new conflict when the country is already struggling to maintain harmony?

For Sindh, the Kalabagh Dam is not just another infrastructure project—it is an existential threat.

The province has long faced severe water shortages and any project that further restricts its share of the Indus River will spell disaster for agriculture, livelihoods and the environment.

The fears are not baseless.

The already diminishing water flow downstream of Kotri Barrage has allowed sea intrusion to swallow fertile lands, displacing thousands of people and devastating entire communities.

The Indus Delta, once thriving with life, is now drying up.

Can we afford to make things worse?

The Sindh Assembly has passed multiple unanimous resolutions rejecting the Kalabagh Dam.

This is not an isolated political stance but a reflection of the will of the people.

When a province consistently and overwhelmingly opposes a project, ignoring their concerns is nothing short of disrespecting democratic principles.

Yet, instead of addressing Sindh’s grievances, recent statements favoring the dam have sparked fresh outrage.

The people of Sindh are not protesting out of political motivations; they are fighting for their survival.

The timing of this renewed debate is deeply concerning.

The nation is already facing numerous internal crises.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is dealing with escalating security threats and Balochistan continues to demand justice for years of neglect.

The federal government should be focusing on resolving these issues, not stirring unnecessary conflicts that deepen provincial divides.

True national unity is not achieved by forcefully imposing decisions from the center—it is built through consultation, respect and inclusivity.

Sindh is not asking for special treatment; it is simply asking for fairness.

Water is not a luxury; it is a basic right.

In a country that prides itself on equality, how can one province’s voice be so consistently ignored?

There are alternative solutions to Pakistan’s water challenges that do not involve controversial projects like Kalabagh.

Instead of deepening mistrust, the government should prioritize comprehensive water management strategies that are acceptable to all provinces.

Investing in modern irrigation techniques, improving water conservation efforts and ensuring transparent distribution under the Indus Water Accord are far better paths forward than reviving a project that has already been rejected multiple times.

Sindh has always been an integral part of Pakistan’s progress, contributing to its economy, culture, and identity.

Ignoring its concerns will only weaken the federation.

A truly strong Pakistan is one where every province feels heard, respected, and valued.

The government must recognize that unity cannot be enforced—it must be nurtured.

Respecting Sindh’s water rights is not just about one province; it is about the future of Pakistan itself.

—The writer is former Regional Executive Inclusive Development at NBP, Mirpur AK. ([email protected])