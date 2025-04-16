Islam and the climate crisis

AS climate change gets worse, people around the world are looking for moral guidance to help them respond.

For Muslims, who make up nearly a quarter of the world’s population, Islam offers deep and meaningful teachings about how to care for the environment.

These teachings aren’t just for Muslims; they can speak to everyone.

One important idea in Islam is “khalifa”, or stewardship.

It means that humans are not owners of the Earth to use however they want, but caretakers, responsible for looking after it and keeping it safe for future generations. “And [mention, O Muhammad], when your Allah said to the angels, ‘Indeed, I will make upon the earth a khalifa.’” (Quran), this verse shows that humans are meant to be caretakers of the Earth.

It doesn’t mean we can use everything as we like; instead, it reminds us that being a “khalifa”, (steward) comes with a big responsibility called “amanah”(trust).

That trust means the Earth and its resources are gifts from God, not things we can waste or destroy.

Sheikh Ali Gomaa, the former Grand Mufti of Egypt, explained it beautifully: the Earth isn’t ours to treat however we want; it’s something we’re given to look after for a short time.

And one day, we’ll have to answer for how we treated it.

This sense of responsibility covers every part of the environment.

The Prophet Muhammad ﷺ showed this deeply in his teachings, which feel incredibly relevant today in the age of climate crisis.

He said, “The world is sweet and green, and Allah has appointed you as stewards over it, so be mindful of how you behave.” (Muslim) His message wasn’t just general advice, he gave specific instructions to avoid waste and protect the environment.

One powerful example is how he encouraged saving water even when doing ablution by a river.

The Quran also teaches moderation with a clear command: “Eat and drink, but waste not by excess.” (Quran)

Another beautiful concept from the Quran is mizan, or balance.

It offers a meaningful way to understand climate action.

The natural world has been created in a perfect, delicate balance but human actions have upset this balance more and more.

The Quran reminds us: “And the heaven He raised and imposed the balance that you not transgress within the balance.” (Quran)

Today’s climate crisis might be the biggest disruption to that balance in human history.

Activities like burning fossil fuels, cutting down forests, and industrial farming have disturbed the Earth’s natural systems that had stayed stable for thousands of years.

Dr.Seyyed Hossein Nasr, a respected Islamic philosopher, believes that the environmental crisis we face today is not just about science or policy, it’s actually a deeper spiritual problem.

He says that people have forgotten their true relationship with both their Creator and the natural world around them.

In his words, “The environmental crisis is fundamentally a crisis of values.”

This powerful idea is now being turned into action in many Muslim communities across the world.

Take Indonesia, for example, the country with the largest Muslim population.

There, the Indonesian Council of Ulama issued a bold fatwa, saying that damaging the environment is “haram”.

In Morocco, The Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection is teaching students about how Islamic values support environmental care.

They’re also making mosques eco-friendly, more than 600 have already been upgraded with solar panels, LED lighting, and systems to save water.

Meanwhile, in countries like the U.S. and across Europe, the Islamic Foundation for Ecology and Environmental Sciences (IFEES) is supporting mosques in going green.

Their “Green Khutba” campaign is a beautiful example, encouraging imams to speak about environmental responsibility during Friday prayers.

Through this, they’re helping people connect their faith with everyday actions that protect the planet.

Islamic environmental ethics are especially relevant today because they align well with scientific understanding.

The Quran encourages observation and reflection, values central to climate science.

As stated: “And in the creation of the heavens and earth and the alternation of the night and day are signs for those of understanding.” (Quran).

This harmony between faith and science is reflected in the 2015 Islamic Declaration on Global Climate Change, which affirms climate action as a religious duty based on both spiritual and scientific grounds.

For individuals, the concept of khilafah (stewardship) calls for mindful living.

Simple acts like conserving water, reducing waste, or planting a tree are not just eco-friendly, but acts of worship.

As the Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: “Whoever plants a tree… it is regarded as a charitable gift.” (Bukhari).

Many Muslims now see environmental responsibility as part of their daily faith, what scholars call “green worship.”

As climate threats grow, Islamic teachings offer not just moral guidance, but spiritual strength.

The Quran reminds us: “Corruption has appeared on land and sea because of what people’s hands have earned…” (Quran).

Restoring our relationship with the Earth isn’t just necessary, it’s a path back to righteousness.

—The writer is a young activist who comes from Islamabad and now lives in Dubai.([email protected])