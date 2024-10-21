AGL38.07▲ 0.09 (0.00%)AIRLINK136.85▲ 0.62 (0.00%)BOP5.41▲ 0.02 (0.00%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.05 (0.01%)DCL7.84▲ 0.48 (0.07%)DFML45.9▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC80.36▲ 2.43 (0.03%)FCCL28.91▲ 0.33 (0.01%)FFBL57.04▲ 0.96 (0.02%)FFL9.36▲ 0.43 (0.05%)HUBC103.71▲ 1.37 (0.01%)HUMNL14.01▲ 0.83 (0.06%)KEL3.73▲ 0.02 (0.01%)KOSM8.18▲ 0.94 (0.13%)MLCF37.48▲ 0.38 (0.01%)NBP68.29▲ 1.76 (0.03%)OGDC166.87▲ 1.19 (0.01%)PAEL25.13▲ 0.38 (0.02%)PIBTL7.05▲ 0.41 (0.06%)PPL129.5▲ 0.85 (0.01%)PRL23.62▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)PTC15.8▲ 0.92 (0.06%)SEARL60.97▼ -0.12 (0.00%)TELE6.99▲ 0.08 (0.01%)TOMCL35.91▲ 0.24 (0.01%)TPLP7.89▲ 0.17 (0.02%)TREET14.91▲ 0.9 (0.06%)TRG44.87▲ 0.37 (0.01%)UNITY25.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)WTL1.23▲ 0.03 (0.03%)

Punjab ‘Dhee Raani’ Program Registration Online: Brides to get Rs100,000, Gifts from CM Maryam Nawaz

Punjab Dhee Raani Program Registration Online Brides To Get Rs100000 Gifts From Cm Maryam Nawaz
LAHORE – The government of Punjab rolled out ground-breaking initiative to support underprivileged families planning their daughters’ weddings with dignity and ease.

Under this program, the government is offering financial assistance of Rs100,000 as wedding gift ‘Salami’ for each bride. The program led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also comes with lunch, furniture, clothing, and dinner sets.

This revolutionary program ensures that no girl from a poor family remains unmarried due to financial burdens.

Punjab ‘Dhee Raani’ Program

If you want financial assistance under Punjab Dhee Rani Program, submit your application online by November 5, 2024, or visit your nearest social welfare office.

The new program is making weddings joyful and accessible for all! Don’t let financial worries hold you back—take the first step towards a beautiful celebration today.

Web Desk (Lahore)

