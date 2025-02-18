Punjab approves release of Rs40 billion for Lahore’s development

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has approved the release of Rs40 billion for development projects in Lahore.

It was revealed in a meeting chaired by Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb to review the province’s development projects in detail.

The meeting also reviewed third-party verification processes to maintain project quality alongside briefings on project progress, fund utilisation, transparency, and quality assurance.

In the health sector, significant achievements include the upgradation of 1,250 basic and rural health centres, the establishment of 1,200 dispensaries, and the completion of 432 health projects, with the second phase now underway.

Under the housing scheme “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar,” 80 houses have been completed within four months, and a record number of loans have been issued.

For agricultural development, Rs50 billion has been disbursed through the Kisan Card, enabling farmers to purchase tractors. Under the tube well scheme, Rs9.5 billion was allocated, with Rs2.5 billion already spent and an additional Rs6 billion to be provided.

Other development projects include five archaeology department schemes, set to be completed by March. Between November 1 and February 10, 32 umbrella projects were successfully monitored.

The meeting reviewed Punjab’s development budget, which was initially Rs882 billion but has now increased to Rs1,048 billion. So far, Rs693 billion has been released, of which Rs401 billion has been spent.

A total of 547 development schemes are in progress, including 81 special projects by the Chief Minister, 815 general projects, and 3,007 district-level schemes. As many as 347 project inspections have been completed, and the continuous monitoring of the Chief Minister’s projects is ongoing.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Aurangzeb highlighted that the Chief Minister revitalised inactive departments and ensured historic funding across various sectors, driving Punjab’s rapid development.