President Zardari invites China to boost regional cooperation through Wakhan Corridor

KARACHI – President Asif Ali Zardari urged China to join Wakhan Corridor project, proposing a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and economic growth.

reiterated growing global business activities and the transformative potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in international conference organized by the Pakistan China Institute.

The event was attended by diplomats, experts, and a large number of participants, who underscored the significance of the multi-billion project in fostering regional economic growth and prosperity.

In his keynote address, President Zardari termed CPEC a catalyst that will drive development and economic stability in South Asia. He also spoke about inviting China to join the Wakhan Corridor project, further strengthening regional connectivity. “The UAE has already invested in this project, and we hope China will give it due consideration,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of trade in today’s world, the President emphasized that trade is the cornerstone of any nation’s growth, and Pakistan must secure a brighter future for its next generation.

Experts at the conference hailed CPEC as a game-changer, recognizing Pakistan’s strategic location as a potential bridge between the East and the West. They stressed that CPEC would not only boost trade but also create new opportunities in sectors like investment, transport, technology, and digital commerce.

The conference concluded with a strong consensus on the vital role of Gwadar Port and digital technology in enhancing Pakistan’s position in global trade.