Security Forces Strike as 30 Khawarij eliminated in Waziristan operation: ISPR

WANA – Pakistani armed forces have gunned down at least thirty terrorists in operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday.

ISPR shared a statement, saying forces eliminated 30 militants in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan District on February 17, 2025. The operation targeted the presence of Khwarij militants, who were reported to be active in the region.

The security forces engaged the militants effectively, leading to their elimination. Following the operation, a sanitization effort is underway to clear the area of any remaining militants.

Pakistan’s security forces remain resolute in their commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring peace across the country, ISPR said.

In 2024, Pakistan faced 40percent increase in militant attacks, marking deadliest year for security forces in a decade. The attacks resulted in 1,177 deaths and 1,292 injuries, with Khawarij taking responsible for majority of incidents.

The surge in violence, largely attributed to militants operating from Afghanistan, caused significant civilian and security personnel casualties, accounting for over 63% of the total fatalities.