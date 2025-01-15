AGL37.76▲ 0.19 (0.01%)AIRLINK200.29▲ 2.74 (0.01%)BOP10.49▲ 0.22 (0.02%)CNERGY7.21▲ 0.26 (0.04%)DCL8.84▲ 0.09 (0.01%)DFML39.14▲ 1.02 (0.03%)DGKC103.3▲ 3.08 (0.03%)FCCL34.94▲ 0.52 (0.02%)FFL17.42▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)HUBC127.81▲ 0.08 (0.00%)HUMNL13.81▼ -0.02 (0.00%)KEL5▲ 0.12 (0.02%)KOSM7.03▲ 0.34 (0.05%)MLCF44.62▲ 0.47 (0.01%)NBP62.4▼ -0.11 (0.00%)OGDC222.15▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)PAEL42.8▼ -0.06 (0.00%)PIBTL8.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL192.73▼ -1.57 (-0.01%)PRL41.5▲ 2.74 (0.07%)PTC24.44▲ 0.1 (0.00%)SEARL101.27▲ 1.4 (0.01%)TELE9.54▲ 0.42 (0.05%)TOMCL35.1▲ 0.16 (0.00%)TPLP13.08▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET23.56▲ 0.63 (0.03%)TRG66.19▲ 2.09 (0.03%)UNITY32.67▲ 0.45 (0.01%)WTL1.78▲ 0 (0.00%)

Punjab approves Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme

Holiday At Sargodha University Amid Cm Maryams Visit Today For Scholarship Ceremony
The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday approved the ‘Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme’, a major, aims at promoting economic growth and supporting small and medium enterprises in the province.

The Chief Minister chaired the provincial cabinet meeting in which major decisions were taken including the approval of the Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari while speaking to media said that Asaan Karobar Finance Scheme has been greenlighted by the cabinet under which an interest-free loan up to 30 million would be provided.

This multi-million-rupee scheme will provide financial assistance to entrepreneurs across various sectors, including agriculture, with a focus on creating jobs, boosting exports, and driving economic development.

The application process would be launched soon. Azma Bukhari said that the cabinet has also given its nod to the Hindu Marriage Act, a legislation that regulates marriage laws for Hindus in Punjab.

To ensure road safety, the cabinet has approved a province-wide speed limit of 60 km/h for motorcycles. This move aims to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on Punjab’s roads.

News desk

Recomended

