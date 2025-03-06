COAS Asim Munir vows relentless battle against terrorism in Bannu visit: ISPR

BANNU – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited northwestern region to assess the aftermath of foiled terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment carried out by TTP militants, ISPR said.

During his visit, the top commander was briefed on ongoing military operations and the overall security situation in the area. He also visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health of the soldiers injured in the attack, expressing appreciation for their resilience and dedication.

COAS lauded the high morale and determination of the troops, emphasizing that the Pakistan Army would continue to serve as a strong defense against terrorism, ensuring the security and stability of the nation. He also extended heartfelt condolences to the families of innocent civilians who lost their lives in the brutal attack, calling it a heinous and cowardly act of terrorism.

While acknowledging the swift neutralization of the attackers by the Pakistan Army, General Munir assured that efforts would continue to bring the planners and facilitators of the attack to justice, regardless of their location. He condemned the barbaric targeting of civilians, particularly children, women, and the elderly, stating that the attackers’ actions revealed their true nature as enemies of Islam.

The COAS emphasized the critical role of national unity in the fight against terrorism, stressing that the Armed Forces would leave no stone unturned in safeguarding the people of Pakistan. He further praised the courageous actions of the soldiers, who thwarted the attackers’ nefarious designs and prevented further casualties.

Addressing the troops, General Munir reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s resolve to continue its efforts against Khwarij and other terrorist groups operating from Afghan soil, highlighting that recent terrorist attacks involved the use of foreign weapons as evidence of Afghanistan’s role as a safe haven for such elements.

General Munir concluded his visit by reiterating that no force would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability. Upon his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar.