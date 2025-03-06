Bajwa should be asked why he allowed terrorists to settle in Pakistan: Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that former DG ISI Faiz Hameed is already in custody while former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa should also be asked why he allowed terrorists to settle in Pakistan.

“Terrorism is a global issue that must be addressed collectively, and an inquiry into the failure to stop terrorism should first be conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government,” said the defence minister while talking to the reporters outside the parliament house on Thursday.

Khawaja Asif while responding to a question about Imran Khan writing a letter to US President Donald Trump said that letter writing used to be a local matter in Pakistan, but now it has been elevated to an international level.

“The fate of these letters will be the same as those written before,” said the federal minister.

He stated that he did not offer advice, as those involved are far beyond advice. They may receive suggestions for magical spells but nothing else.

Khawaja Asif said that the politics of reconciliation only works where the other party is not an aggressor. He clarified that he is not speaking on behalf of the establishment. If reconciliation is not possible, then a policy of resistance should be adopted.

The Defense Minister further mentioned that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should also take responsibility for terrorism. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is fighting the power struggle of the PTI founder and is doing nothing to combat terrorism.

Regarding the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country, Khawaja Asif said that General Bajwa also played a role in bringing terrorists back. General Bajwa, General Faiz Hameed, and the founder of PTI were responsible for bringing terrorists back to Pakistan.

Khawaja Asif stated that Faiz Hameed is in custody, but General Bajwa should be asked why he allowed these terrorists to settle.