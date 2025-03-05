US National Security advisor lauds Pakistan’s Counter-Terrorism efforts in call with Deputy PM Dar

ISLAMABAD – United States and Pakistan pledge deeper collaboration on counter-terrorism after arrest of ISIS commander Mohammad Sharifullah, the mastermind of Kabul Airport Bombing.

After a major counter terrorism operation, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz called Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to express President Donald Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s ongoing efforts in combating terrorism, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

In a detailed telephonic conversation, the two sides highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties as Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar extended his congratulations to Waltz on his new position, reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to building upon its long-standing relationship with the United States under President Trump’s administration.

Dar also assured continued cooperation in counter-terrorism and national security matters as the relationship between the two nations remained bumpy in recent years.

The call follows Pakistan’s recent action in apprehending and extraditing an individual involved in the killing of 13 US service members during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. This move has been commended by the United States as part of Pakistan’s continued cooperation in counter-terrorism efforts.

Foreign Minister expressed appreciation for President Trump’s decision to withdraw US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, emphasizing cooperation.

Both sides agreed to explore greater collaboration in key sectors such as information technology (IT), energy, and minerals. They also underscored the need for sustained dialogue on critical issues like trade, investment, climate change, and health, aiming to establish a comprehensive roadmap for future engagement.