Punjab announces massive undergraduate scholarships – Eligibility, deadline

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched a major initiative under the Chief Minister Merit Undergraduate Scholarship Program 2025, announcing 30,000 new scholarships for deserving students across the province.

Under this program, full tuition fees will be covered for selected students, providing crucial financial support to thousands from low- and middle-income families.

The initiative aims to enable talented youth to pursue higher education in diverse fields such as medicine, science, arts, and more.

Eligibility Criteria:

Students must have secured at least 70% marks in FA, FSc, or ICS.

Must hold a Punjab domicile.

Family’s monthly income must not exceed Rs350,000.

Applicants are required to apply online through the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) portal. Paper applications will not be accepted.

The deadline to apply is September 15, 2025.

Candidates may apply by entering your Part-I marks at this stage. Once your Part-II result is announced, you must promptly update your marks on the portal.

The program covers 70 selected academic disciplines across selected HEIs. A full list is available on the PHEC portal.

According to officials, the program is designed to empower bright students by removing financial barriers to higher education and fostering academic growth across key disciplines.