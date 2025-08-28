KPK 12th class results 2025 date revealed

PESHAWAR – All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Educations (BISE) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will announce the 12th class or intermediate part 2 results of first annual examination 2025 this week.

The intermediate boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) include the BISE Peshawar, BISE Abbottabad, BISE Bannu, BISE Dera Ismail Khan, and BISE Kohat, with each serving specific divisions or districts within the province.

Students who appeared in FA, FSC, I.COM or ICS annual examinations earlier this year are anxiously waiting for the results 2025.

The 12th class results hold great significance for students, families, and educational institutions. These results determine eligibility for higher education, including admission into universities and professional colleges.

A strong performance can open doors to scholarships and future career opportunities, while also reflecting the quality of education in the region. For many students,

it marks a turning point in life, shaping academic and personal aspirations.

12th Class Results Date in KP

The intermediate part 2 or class 12 results will be declared on August 30 by all boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.