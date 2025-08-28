CM Maryam boards a boat to review flood situation at Ravi river in Shahdara

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inspected the flood situation at Shahdara in River Ravi on Thursday, where a heavy flow of water was reported after India released floodwater into Pakistan.

The officials said that a flow of around 200,000 cusecs is expected to pass through the Ravi by noon.

The CM boarded a boat to assess the situation and was briefed by the authorities on the latest developments.

Earlier, CM Maryam, along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, conducted an aerial survey of various flood-hit areas. Both were briefed on the ongoing rescue operations and the overall flood situation in the province.

Meanwhile, Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb told the media that at least 12 people have lost their lives in different incidents caused by floods.

She assured that all rescue agencies are fully operational and the government would not leave the people alone in this difficult time.

“As a nation, we will collectively overcome this natural calamity,” she added.