PTI to challenge verdict against Imran in HC: Gohar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar on Friday announced plans to challenge the verdict in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case in the High Court within a few days.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Barrister Gohar criticised the ruling, calling it another addition to the list of controversial decisions. The PTI chairman said, “The £190 million case is purely a matter of political revenge. Like other cases, this verdict will also be overturned.”

Barrister Gohar defended PTI founder Imran Khan, emphasising, “He committed no crime and gained no personal benefit. Yet, despite two years of seeking justice, he was denied it.”

On the ongoing negotiations with the government, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Gohar issued a stern warning. “If there is no progress on the commission within seven days, the talks will be called off,” the PTI chairman cautioned.

“We will challenge this verdict in the superior courts,” said Omar Ayub, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, during a press conference here.

Omar deplored that they [Sharifs] are walking around with impunity.

Senator Shibli Faraz called the day a black day. “We strongly condemn this decision. There is neither rule of law nor supremacy of the constitution in this country. The government did not lose a single paisa from the Al-Qadir Trust, and neither Imran Khan nor Bushra Bibi gained anything.”

He said that those who robbed the country have been posing as “respectable”. “Thieves roam free and innocent people are in jail. We will challenge the decision [in higher courts],” he added.