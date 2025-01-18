Pakistan committed to find potential solutions to challenges of climate change: Romina 

Faisal Zahid Malik calls for enhanced efforts to raise public awareness on global warming, carbon emission

Coordinator to PM on Climate Change, Ms Romina Khurshid Alam has re-emphasized her ministry’s commitment to address climate challenges and find their potential solutions.

She said this while talking to Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of Pakistan Observer Mr Faisal Zahid Malik who called on her to discuss the government’s plan to reduce global warming and implement climate agenda.

He also congratulated Ms Romina Khurshid Alam for strongly advocating Pakistan’s case at the COP29 forum last year and for raising her voice in support of the developing economies that are adversely affected by the impact of climate change.

While thanking Mr Faisal Zahid Malik, Romina Khurshid Alam said the COP29 indeed provided an effective platform to fight the case of Pakistan.

At the COP29 forum, we drew the world’s attention towards the perils of global warming, she said adding Pakistan’s credible role in international climate negotiations, particularly at COP29, meant to addressing the global climate crisis.

We told them that we were paying the price for something we were not responsible of, she said and underscored the alarming reality of rising global temperatures and the inability to achieve the Paris Agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5°C. Global warming is gradually increasing and an urgent action is required to address this critical issue, she said.

She also pointed out that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the climate change ministry facilitating consensus on Article 6 after 9 years of negotiations, striking a balance between the interests of developed and developing nations.

Ms Romina briefed Mr Faisal Zahid Malik about the government’s ongoing efforts to curb carbon emissions, with over $730 million committed for projects starting in 2025.

I have been stressing the point in my meetings with the stakeholders and while addressing various forums that Pakistan is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, she said citing the devastating 2022 floods that caused widespread destruction and disproportionately affected women.

She emphasized the importance of raising public awareness to minimize losses during natural disasters and commended the collaboration between media and the Ministry of Climate Change in addressing climate challenges.

“Pakistan Observer’s role and support to various initiatives of the climate change ministry is vital in achieving our targets. The newspaper is indeed playing a positive role by raising public awareness about the serious challenges posed by global warming,” she said while lauding the role of the newspaper. Mr Faisal Zahid Malik called for enhanced interaction between the Ministry of climate change and the media for generating greater public awareness on this key issues of global warming and carbon emissions and assured her of his support in this regard.