NSC huddle: Pakistan set to respond to India’s irresponsible moves after Pahalgam incident

Nsc Huddle Pakistan Set To Respond To Indias Irresponsible Moves After Pahalgam Incident
ISLAMABAD – A crucial meeting of the National Security Committee is set to begin shortly to discuss the irresponsible actions taken by Indian after Pahalgam false flag operation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will chair the meeting while it will be attended by senior civil and military leadership, including Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir.

The forum will deliberate upon internal and external situation arisen after the Pahalgam false flag operation.

The NSC will review response to India’s hastily taken, impulsive and impractical water measures.

The high-level huddle comes after Indian took several measures, including expulsion of diplomats and suspension of Indus Water Treaty following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian-occupied Kashmir, which left at least 26 civilians dead and 17 others injured.

In a press conference held a day earlier, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said these steps were approved by India’s Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a briefing that linked the Pahalgam attack to cross-border elements.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a landmark water-sharing agreement in place since 1960, until what it calls “verifiable action” is taken by Pakistan against terrorist networks. Diplomatic ties are also being scaled down, with both nations set to reduce staff at their high commissions by nearly half.

In response, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif rejected India’s accusations, calling them politically motivated and labeling the incident a likely “false flag operation.” He asserted Pakistan’s complete non-involvement and questioned the timing of India’s reaction, especially following recent political developments in the disputed region.

The Foreign Office also issued a statement condemning the loss of innocent lives in the attack and extending condolences to the victims’ families, while cautioning against “irresponsible blame-shifting.”

Our Correspondent

