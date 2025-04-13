Lahore, Punjab weather update; Heatwaves to persist

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted heatwaves in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Monday and the following days of the week.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. High pressure will likely grip the upper atmosphere today.

Under these conditions, heatwave conditions will likely develop in Lahore and most districts of Punjab on Monday which will persist till April 18.

During this period, day temperatures will be 06°C to 08°C above normal in South Punjab and 04°C to 06°C above normal in Central and Upper Punjab.

Lahore’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 36°C on Monday, 36°C and 38°C on Tuesday, and 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in Lahore and most districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Bahawalpur remained the hottest place in Punjab, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 40°C. The maximum temperature in Multan and Sargodha was recorded at 39°C.

In Lahore, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 28 per cent.