Game changers for economy

Speaking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb identified IT and minerals as game changers capable of steering the country toward sus-tainable economic growth.

With right vision and focused execution, the untapped wealth of these two sectors can indeed become the foundation of a new economic era.

Information Technology stands out as the most promising field for us, driven by a large, skilled and youthful population.

The country has already made a mark globally, emerging as third-largest supplier of freelance IT professionals.

This is no small feat, as it reflects talent and adaptability of our youth.

This should serve as a strong signal to international investors: Pakistan’s IT sector is not just open for business but is ready to thrive.

With right in-vestment in infrastructure, education and digital policy reforms, the IT industry can become a consistent source of foreign exchange and employment.

On the other hand,Pakistan’s mineral wealth — long under-explored — is finally gaining the attention it deserves.

The recent Minerals Investment Forum, a first-of-its-kind event, showcased the country’s vast natural resource potential, estimated to be worth trillions of dollars.

The forum highlighted key opportunities in copper, gold, coal and other strategic minerals.

The Finance Minister’s comparison of Pakistan’s copper reserves to Singapore’s nickel success story is a compelling One — if backed by action, copper could indeed become a cornerstone of our export portfolio.

However, tapping into this potential requires more than promising words.

It demands unwavering political will, policy continuity and real facilitation for both local and foreign investors.

It is crucial that efforts to uplift the economy through IT and mineral development are kept above partisan politics.

Economic revival should be a national priority that transcends political divides.

Moreover, addressing the hurdles that businesses face is vi-tal.

It is time to deliver real facilitation that turns potential into progress and ambition into achievement.