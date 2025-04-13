Gaza’s grim spiral

With complete encirclement of Rafah by Israeli forces, the world is once again confronted with a sobering reality: Israel has no intention of shunning its military offensive or easing crushing pressure on the Palestinian popu-lation in Gaza.

Instead, its campaign continues unabated, stretching limits of humanitarian law and basic human decency.

On Saturday, the Israeli military announced full establishment of so- called ‘Morag Axis,’ a route severing Rafah from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

This move accompanied by large-scale evacuations and intensified bombardments, signals a deeper entrenchment of Israeli strategy to dominate Gaza militarily while disregarding civilian life and international norms.

The takeover comes as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are once again forced to flee many with nowhere safe left to go.

This encirclement is not just a military manoeuvre, it is physical manifestation of a broader policy of forced displacement.

The United Nations has already raised alarm over what it describes as ‘forcible transfer’ of the Palestinian population into ever-diminishing spaces, a direct violation of international law and cruel erosion of their right to remain on their own land.

These forced evacuations are a slap on the face of those nations that claims to champion human rights and international justice.

Tragically, the latest developments include the bombing of Al Ali Hospital in northern Gaza City, even as doctors scrambled to evacuate sick and wounded.

It is not the first time a medical facility has been targeted, nor will it likely be the last.

Such actions have devastated Gaza’s health infrastructure and left the civilian population with even fewer lifelines.

It is imperative that genuine efforts be made to halt Israeli hostilities and prioritise a sustainable ceasefire.

The United States must act as an honest mediator.