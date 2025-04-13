Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Heatwaves to prevail

ISLAMABAD – Heatwaves will likely prevail in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. However, high pressure will likely grip the upper atmosphere from today.

Under these weather conditions, heatwave conditions may develop in the twin cities and most parts of the country on Monday and will persist during the following days of the week.

Till April 18, day temperatures will be 06°C to 08°C above normal in the southern parts of the country (Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan) and 04°C to 06°C above normal in the upper parts (Central/Upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan).

Islamabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C on Monday, and 33°C and 35°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30°C and 32°C on Monday, 31°C and 33°C on Tuesday, and 32°C and 34°C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

Dadu remained the hottest place in Pakistan, where the maximum temperature was recorded at 46°C. The maximum temperature in Nawabshah was recorded at 45°C.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 31 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 33°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 25 per cent.