Token tax update for 1200cc to 1300cc cars – February 2025

LAHORE – The Punjab Excise and Taxation department is the competent authority to collect token tax on vehicles, including cars, from the owners.

It is mandatory for the owners of the vehicles to pay the token tax on time as they can face trouble by skipping it.

The excise officials used to establish checkpoints at various roads to check the status of tax payment of random vehicles and they take action on non-payment.

Last year, the Punjab government decided to evaluate the token tax on the basis of the invoice price of the vehicles.

Previously, the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department received fixed tax per year on the basis of engine capacity and there was fixed token tax on vehicles of up to 1000cc. There was also a certain amount of annual token tax on vehicles of above 1000cc.

The department collected Rs1,800 in wake of annual token tax on vehicles of 1200 to 1300cc.

Token Tax Structure for 1200 to 1300cc Cars

Under the revised structure, the excise department would collect 0.2% of invoice price in wake of token tax on vehicles from 1200cc to 1300cc.

The vehicle owners can calculate the tax by visiting the official website of the excise department.