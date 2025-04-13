Cheating crisis

One of the core pillars of any strong and credible education system is integrity of its examination process.

Ex-ams are not just a test of students’ knowledge, they are a benchmark of merit, a stepping stone to opportunities, and a symbol of fairness in academic assessment.

The recent wave of cheating and paper leaks during ongoing Matriculation examinations in Sindh is yet another grim reminder of just how hollow our education system has become.

According to media reports, question papers were leaked and their answers shared across social media plat-forms in different cities of the province including

Hyderabad, Shikarpur and Nawabshah on Saturday.

Even more alarming are reports from Khairpur, where students were allegedly copying answers with firearms openly placed on their desks.

Such a shocking lapse in security does not just expose administrative negligence, it reflects sheer breakdown of discipline and order within the examination system.

Meanwhile, under Sukkur Board, despite surprise visits by monitoring teams, more than 250 cases of cheating were recorded in just four days.

This is not the first time Sindh has witnessed such academic malpractice.

Paper leaks, cheating and invigilator collusion has become an annual feature during Matric and Intermediate exams.

It is not possible without black sheep within the examination boards who enable or directly contribute to these malpractices.

Until strict accountability measures are implemented and such individuals removed from the system, this problem will persist.

The consequences of these repeated failures are severe.

When students witness such corrupt practices, it erodes their trust in the system.

It devalues merit, demoralises hardworking students and sets a dangerous precedent for future academic and professional conduct.

We urge the Chief Minister of Sindh to take immediate and strict notice of this crisis.

These are not just administrative failures — they are an attack on the very foundation of our education system.

The province needs a robust, techenabled mechanism to prevent paper leaks, ensure transparent examination procedures and monitor centres in real time.

Additionally, paper design must evolve from rote memorisation to concept-based assessment that truly gauges a student’s understanding.

If we continue to turn a blind eye to these deeply rooted problems, we will not only fail our youth but also risk future of the country.