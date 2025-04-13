US Congressmen discuss counterterrorism, bilateral cooperation with Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – US Congressmen Jack Bergman, Tom Suozzi, and Jonathan Jackson called on Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi to discuss matters of mutual interests.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker, and Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha were also present.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment. Discussions were also held on counterterrorism and border security.

The delegation stressed the need to highlight Pakistan’s role in the war against terrorism. They further said that the Pakistani community residing in the US is very talented and hardworking.

Mohsin Naqvi said that strong and sustainable relations with the US hold a key place in Pakistan’s foreign policy. He said the holding of the Pakistan Caucus in the US on April 30 is a welcome development. He emphasised that Pakistan stands as a wall between terrorism and the rest of the world.

He said that terrorism is a global challenge, and the international community must extend full cooperation to Pakistan. He emphasised that intelligence and technology sharing in the domain of counterterrorism is of utmost importance.

He further said that Pakistan’s immense sacrifices against terrorism are unmatched in the global context. He said that the visit of US Congressmen will be crucial in highlighting Pakistan’s unprecedented role in the fight against terrorism.

He welcomed the US delegation’s participation in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2025. He added that the government will ensure every possible facility and full protection to the investors.

Talal Chaudhry said that the counter-terrorism dialogue, to be held in Islamabad in June, will play a key role in promoting cooperation in the area of counterterrorism.