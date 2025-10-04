PTA-approved iPhone 17 series official prices unveiled in Pakistan

KARACHI – The highly anticipated iPhone 17 series is now officially available for purchase across Pakistan.

The announcement was made by Mercantile, the sole authorized Apple distributor in Pakistan, stating that people can buy any iPhone 17 model from its network of partners.

The series includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the ultra-slim iPhone Air.

All devices are approved by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). It means the buyer will no need to pay additional charges to get PTA approval for the device.

The iPhone 17 series is completely compatible with local networks and comes with complete warranty support.

PTA Approved iPhone 17 Series Prices in Pakistan

iPhone 17

256 GB – PKR 399,000

512 GB – PKR 482,500

iPhone 17 Pro

256 GB – PKR 520,500

512 GB – PKR 603,500

1 TB – PKR 686,500

iPhone 17 Pro Max

256 GB – PKR 565,000

512 GB – PKR 648,500

1 TB – PKR 732,000

2 TB – PKR 898,500

iPhone Air

256 GB – PKR 480,000

512 GB – PKR 563,000

1 TB – PKR 646,500

This launch brings the latest Apple devices to the Pakistani market, with various configurations available to cater to different needs and budgets.

All models are IP68-rated, and include USB-C ports. Display sizes range from 6.3 inches on the iPhone 17/Pro to 6.9 inches on the Pro Max, all offering Ceramic Shield 2, 460 ppi, and 1–120Hz refresh rates. Performance is powered by the A19 chip in the iPhone 17 and A19 Pro variants in the Air and Pro models, with the Pro versions featuring advanced cooling and extra GPU cores.

Cameras vary across the lineup, with the Pro models offering telephoto lenses and 4K-120fps video, while all models have 18MP front cameras with Center Stage.

Battery life ranges from 27 hours on the Air to 39 hours on the Pro Max, with fast charging and wireless MagSafe support. Other features include eSIM support, LiDAR on Pro models, and variable 5G compatibility.