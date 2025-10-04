What’s the current distance of Cyclone ‘SHAKHTI’ from Karachi?

KARACHI – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the depression over northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a cyclonic storm “SHAKHTI” over the same region.

The cyclone now lays centered at around Latitude 21.7N & Longitude 66.8E at about 360km south of Karachi.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards initially and likely to further intensify into severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. Thereafter it is likely to move west-southwestwards and reach over central north Arabian Sea.

Under its influence, Wind-Thunderstorm/rain of light to moderate intensity likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Matiari, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jamshoro, Hub, Lasbella, Awaran, Keach, districts and at isolated places in Karachi Division today & tomorrow.

Sea conditions are likely to remain rough to very rough with squally winds 40-50 gusting 55Km/hour near Sindh coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea till 5th October.

Gale wind speed reaching 65-75 gusting to 85Km/hour around the system center till evening of 4th October then further increase to 100-110 gusting to 125Km/hour with sea conditions are likely to remain very rough to high then very high over central north & North Arabian Sea during 3rd to 6th October.

PMD’s Cyclone Warning Center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue the updates accordingly. The concerned authorities are requested to keep them abreast through PMD advisory.