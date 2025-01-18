PSX & 1LINK sign agreement to enhance book building process for investors

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) is pleased to announce the signing of an Agreement between PSX and 1LINK (Pvt) Limited (1LINK) to revamp the book building system of PSX. This groundbreaking development will allow participants to make payments online in excess of Rs 1 million through the 1LINK 1BILL platform utilising the revamped Book Building System (BBS) developed indigenously by PSX. The revamped system features advanced functionalities with a user-friendly interface capable of catering to multiple Book Buildings simultaneously for all market participants. The upgraded BBS introduces a series of advanced features aimed at improving the overall experience of both institutional and high-net-worth individuals during the bidding process.

The Agreement formalised between PSX and 1LINK was signed by Mr. Farrukh H. Sabzwari, MD & CEO of PSX, and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK. The signing ceremony was also attended by Mr. Imran Inayat Butt, Executive Director, Securities Market Division of SECP as well as senior management of PSX & 1LINK.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Farrukh Sabzwari stated, “I extend my heartiest congratulations to the teams at PSX and 1LINK for the enhancement of the PSX Book Building System to facilitate investors in an IPO.