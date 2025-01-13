PSL 10 Draft: Check full list of Unpicked Players this year

Pakistan Super League PSL 2025 draft held in Lahore as teams picked top players for season ten of the flagship cricket league, with several notable local talents failing to secure a spot in the draft.

Among the unpicked names are several famous cricketers including ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who has been an integral part of PSL since its launch. Despite his experience and leadership credentials, the 37-year-old was not picked by any franchise.

Another surprise was Shahnawaz Dahani, other than young pace sensation Ihsanullah, as duo was also notably absent from the draft selections. Dahani, known for his aggressive fast bowling, has been a fan favorite in previous seasons, while Ihsanullah had impressed with his pace and control during domestic matches.

Qasim Akram, the talented all-rounder, who showed promise in domestic cricket, and Mirza Tahir Baig, a promising middle-order batter, also found themselves unpicked whereas Rohail Nazir, another dependable wicketkeeper-batter, and Imran Jr, a young fast bowler with potential, were among those left behind as well.

Other players on this grim list include Mubasir Khan, Shahab Khan, Nisar Ahmad, M Faizan, and Sahibzada Farhan.

Pakistan Super League remains one of top leagues in world cricket, and non-selection of these local stars signals a shift in approach to squad-building, potentially favoring foreign recruits or players with a more established reputation at the global level.