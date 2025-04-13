Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan decreased again on Sunday, with per-tola rates falling by Rs 2,000 to Rs 333,550.
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 10,000 on Friday, reaching Rs 338,800, compared to Rs 328,800 the previous trading day.
Meanwhile, the rates for per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,234 and Rs 2,772, respectively.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Lahore
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Islamabad
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Peshawar
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Quetta
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Sialkot
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Hyderabad
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Faisalabad
|Rs333,550
|PKR 3,234
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs333,550
|Per 10Gram Gold
|Rs285,970
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 28,597
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.
