Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 April, 2025

KARACHI — Gold prices in Pakistan decreased again on Sunday, with per-tola rates falling by Rs 2,000 to Rs 333,550.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 10,000 on Friday, reaching Rs 338,800, compared to Rs 328,800 the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the rates for per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,234 and Rs 2,772, respectively.

Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad