AGL66.98▼ -3.24 (-0.05%)AIRLINK170.57▼ -2.58 (-0.01%)BOP11.18▲ 0.53 (0.05%)CNERGY8.41▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)DCL8.8▲ 0.13 (0.01%)DFML44.04▲ 0.7 (0.02%)DGKC128.01▼ -2.89 (-0.02%)FCCL46.6▼ -0.65 (-0.01%)FFL15.15▼ -0.27 (-0.02%)HUBC137.78▼ -1.13 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.92▲ 0.11 (0.01%)KEL4.54▲ 0 (0.00%)KOSM5.36▼ -0.19 (-0.03%)MLCF62.4▲ 0.14 (0.00%)NBP78.32▼ -0.93 (-0.01%)OGDC212.16▼ -2.59 (-0.01%)PAEL47.18▲ 2.32 (0.05%)PIBTL10.36▼ -0.38 (-0.04%)PPL169.6▼ -4.27 (-0.02%)PRL35.85▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)PTC23.09▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL96.26▲ 0.95 (0.01%)TELE7.15▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.23▼ -0.43 (-0.01%)TPLP10.03▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TREET21.29▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)TRG63.48▼ -1.2 (-0.02%)UNITY26.52▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 13 April, 2025

Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

KARACHI Gold prices in Pakistan decreased again on Sunday, with per-tola rates falling by Rs 2,000 to Rs 333,550.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs 10,000 on Friday, reaching Rs 338,800, compared to Rs 328,800 the previous trading day.

Meanwhile, the rates for per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 3,234 and Rs 2,772, respectively.

 Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Karachi Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Lahore Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Islamabad Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Peshawar Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Quetta Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Sialkot Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Hyderabad Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Faisalabad Rs333,550 PKR 3,234
Gold Rates Gold 24K Today
Per Tola Gold Rs333,550
Per 10Gram Gold Rs285,970
Per Gram Gold PKR 28,597

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

Gold jumps Rs10,000 in a day in Pakistan to hit all-time high of Rs338,800

Web Desk Staff

Related Posts

  • Featured, Gold Rate

New High: Gold rates break all records to hit Rs340,600 Per Tola in Pakistan

  • Gold Rate

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia hit record high today – 12 April 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 12 April, 2025

  • Gold Rate

Gold rate in Pakistan today, 11 April, 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer